U.S. and multinational service members conduct Hot/Cold load training during Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise (JEMX-23) at Fort Cavazos, Texas, on June 7, 2023. JEMX-23 is a multinational training event for partnership in medical excellence where all trainees receive professional classroom instruction along with practical training in Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC), damage control resuscitation/surgery, care of Military Working Dogs (MWD), autologous fresh whole blood transfusion, burn management, and Critical Care Air Transport Team (CCATT) capabilities. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Kenneth Rodriguez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.03.2024 Date Posted: 01.08.2024 16:56 Photo ID: 8192830 VIRIN: 190723-A-JC790-2000 Resolution: 6454x4303 Size: 2.16 MB Location: TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CRDAMC health and wellness 2023 year in review [Image 3 of 3], by Rodney Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.