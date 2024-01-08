U.S. and multinational service members conduct Hot/Cold load training during Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise (JEMX-23) at Fort Cavazos, Texas, on June 7, 2023. JEMX-23 is a multinational training event for partnership in medical excellence where all trainees receive professional classroom instruction along with practical training in Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC), damage control resuscitation/surgery, care of Military Working Dogs (MWD), autologous fresh whole blood transfusion, burn management, and Critical Care Air Transport Team (CCATT) capabilities. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Kenneth Rodriguez)
CRDAMC health and wellness 2023 year in review
