    CRDAMC health and wellness 2023 year in review [Image 1 of 3]

    CRDAMC health and wellness 2023 year in review

    TX, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2024

    Photo by Rodney Jackson 

    Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center

    U.S. and multinational service members conduct Hot/Cold load training during Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise (JEMX-23) at Fort Cavazos, Texas, on June 7, 2023. JEMX-23 is a multinational training event for partnership in medical excellence where all trainees receive professional classroom instruction along with practical training in Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC), damage control resuscitation/surgery, care of Military Working Dogs (MWD), autologous fresh whole blood transfusion, burn management, and Critical Care Air Transport Team (CCATT) capabilities. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Kenneth Rodriguez)

