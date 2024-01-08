At the 2024 Michigan Defense Expo, hosted by the Michigan Chapter of the National Defense Industrial Association at Macomb Community College, Warren, Michigan, the priorities and needs at U.S. Army DEVCOM Ground Vehicle Systems Center, along with opportunities to understand the center, its structure and its leaders, are to be featured.

