U.S. Army DEVCOM Ground Vehicle Systems Center announced Industry Days for 2024

DETROIT ARSENAL, MICH.-- The U.S. Army DEVCOM Ground Vehicle Systems Center announced its annual Industry Days on SAM.gov, identifying two separate events for industry members who already have an existing relationship with the DOD’s ground vehicle research and development center and those who are new to the Army ground vehicle environment.



The center will host industry members who currently maintain formal mechanisms with the Army, including non-disclosure agreements, at Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, February 13-14, 2024. This event is designed to support current industry partners’ understanding of the center’s priorities and needs while giving Army researchers, engineers, and project managers up-to-date awareness of partners’ capabilities.



The priorities and needs at GVSC, along with opportunities to understand the center, its structure and its leaders, are scheduled to be featured more broadly at the April 23-25, 2024 Michigan Defense Expo hosted by the Michigan Chapter of the National Defense Industrial Association at Macomb Community College, Warren, Michigan. This event is also planned to include the opportunity for industry members to meet individually with GVSC competency leads in robotics, power & mobility, survivability & protection, electronics architectures, and many more.



The 2024 Industry Days offering is a shift from previous years, which saw a single event targeted toward all industry members, both those currently working with the Army and those who are not.



“One of the most significant points of feedback we received last year was from our established partners,” said Thomas Vern, GVSC Assistant Chief of Staff for Plans, Programs, and Communications.



“They wanted more depth, more detail specific to the work they were doing with the Army already, detail that we can’t share with those industry members we don’t have agreements with.”



The center’s solution is to retain the traditional Industry Days event concurrent with NDIA’s MDEX open to all industry members, while developing a more targeted event for those who work with the Army already.



“We needed a way to continue to reach out to new, innovative, non-traditional industry of all sizes who may not know much about working with the Army but still have a lot to offer, but we still need to have deeper conversations with our established partners too. Hosting these two separate events, we expect, will let us do both,” said Vern.



The center also encourages established partners to attend the MDEX-adjacent industry days events as well, highlighting the interaction between new and established industry members as a key component to a healthy Army R&D ecosystem.



Industry Days 2024 at a glance



For established industry members with formal agreement, contract, or partnership mechanisms that include a Non-Disclosure Agreement:

• Detroit Arsenal, Michigan

• February 13-14, 2024

• Includes briefings by GVSC technology leads and other relevant

Army R&D teams, plus opportunities for one-on-one engagement with these leads, and introductory tours of some of GVSC’s laboratories on Detroit Arsenal.

• Register by February 7, 2024 at SAM.gov, Notice ID OPSEC8176 or at: https://sam.gov/opp/a217a8589919442bb31f457f1a4fc1bd/view





For industry members interested in working with the GVSC, the Army, and the Department of Defense but who do not yet have an establish mechanism to do so:

• GVSC will give briefings at the Michigan Defense Expo Michigan Defense Expo, Michigan Chapter, NDIA

*Registration for NDIA MDEX must be done separately*

• Macomb Community College, Warren, Michigan

• April 23-25, 2024

• Includes introductory briefings by GVSC leadership and opportunities to schedule one-on-one meetings with technology area leadership.

• Register by at SAM.gov, Notice ID OPSEC8182 or at: https://sam.gov/opp/a9bd0d05686140a1aafb5052686f205f/view



For more information about GVSC and its industry outreach efforts, visit www.usarmygvsc.com.