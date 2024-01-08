Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GVSC Industry Days 2024 [Image 1 of 2]

    GVSC Industry Days 2024

    DETROIT ARSENAL, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2024

    DEVCOM Ground Vehicle Systems Center

    The U.S. Army DEVCOM Ground Vehicle Systems Center announced its annual Industry Days on SAM.gov, identifying two separate events for industry members who already have an existing relationship with the DOD’s ground vehicle research and development center and those who are new to the Army ground vehicle environment.

    Date Taken: 01.08.2024
    Date Posted: 01.08.2024 14:33
    Location: DETROIT ARSENAL, MI, US
    GVSC Industry Days 2024
    MDEX 2024

    U.S. Army DEVCOM Ground Vehicle Systems Center announced Industry Days for 2024

    forge the future

