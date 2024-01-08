The U.S. Army DEVCOM Ground Vehicle Systems Center announced its annual Industry Days on SAM.gov, identifying two separate events for industry members who already have an existing relationship with the DOD’s ground vehicle research and development center and those who are new to the Army ground vehicle environment.
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2024 14:33
|Photo ID:
|8192653
|VIRIN:
|240108-A-LF333-1011
|Resolution:
|695x432
|Size:
|106.69 KB
|Location:
|DETROIT ARSENAL, MI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, GVSC Industry Days 2024 [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army DEVCOM Ground Vehicle Systems Center announced Industry Days for 2024
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT