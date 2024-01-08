The U.S. Army DEVCOM Ground Vehicle Systems Center announced its annual Industry Days on SAM.gov, identifying two separate events for industry members who already have an existing relationship with the DOD’s ground vehicle research and development center and those who are new to the Army ground vehicle environment.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.08.2024 Date Posted: 01.08.2024 14:33 Photo ID: 8192653 VIRIN: 240108-A-LF333-1011 Resolution: 695x432 Size: 106.69 KB Location: DETROIT ARSENAL, MI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, GVSC Industry Days 2024 [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.