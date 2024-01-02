Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force visits Peterson SFB Dorms [Image 3 of 3]

    Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force visits Peterson SFB Dorms

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Todd 

    Space Base Delta 1

    U.S. Space Force Spc. 2 Adrauna Willis, 8th Combat Training Squadron space systems operator, left, and Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John F. Bentivegna, right, pose outside of Willis’ dorm room at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 5, 2024. Willis shared her experience with Bentivegna about living in the dorms and working as a a dorm chief. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Todd)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2024
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
