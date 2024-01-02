Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force visits Peterson SFB Dorms [Image 2 of 3]

    Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force visits Peterson SFB Dorms

    CO, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Todd 

    Space Base Delta 1

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Alberto Lopez, 21st Civil Engineer Squadron Airman Dorm Leader, left, and Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John F. Bentivegna, right, pose in Discovery Hall at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 5, 2024. Bentivegna talked to Lopez about the unaccompanied housing program and toured the Eclipse Café, which is a part of the dorms. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Todd) 

    Date Taken: 01.05.2024
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force visits Peterson SFB Dorms [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

