U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Alberto Lopez, 21st Civil Engineer Squadron Airman Dorm Leader, left, and Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John F. Bentivegna, right, pose in Discovery Hall at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 5, 2024. Bentivegna talked to Lopez about the unaccompanied housing program and toured the Eclipse Café, which is a part of the dorms. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Todd)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2024 12:09
|Photo ID:
|8192519
|VIRIN:
|240105-F-JC347-1005
|Resolution:
|3607x3607
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force visits Peterson SFB Dorms [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT