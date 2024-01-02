Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force visits Peterson SFB Dorms

U.S. Space Force Spc. 2 Adrauna Willis, 8th Combat Training Squadron space systems operator, left, and Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John F. Bentivegna, right, pose outside of Willis’ dorm room at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 5, 2024. Willis shared her experience with Bentivegna about living in the dorms and working as a a dorm chief. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Todd)
