Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NRL Leaders Receive Presidential Rank Awards for High-Impact Achievements [Image 3 of 3]

    NRL Leaders Receive Presidential Rank Awards for High-Impact Achievements

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2023

    Photo by Jonathan Steffen 

    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory

    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory Center for Bio/Molecular Science and Engineering Senior Scientist (ST) for Biosurveillance Dr. David A. receives the Department of the Navy fiscal year 2023 Meritorious Senior Professional Award for identifying an opportunity to provide a novel biothreat detection solution to the Department of Defense through repurposing of the 2020 Nobel Prize winning technology referred to as Clustered Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein (Cas). (U.S. Navy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2023
    Date Posted: 01.08.2024 11:52
    Photo ID: 8192492
    VIRIN: 231208-N-UI176-1006
    Resolution: 3238x4048
    Size: 2.08 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NRL Leaders Receive Presidential Rank Awards for High-Impact Achievements [Image 3 of 3], by Jonathan Steffen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NRL Leaders Receive Presidential Rank Awards for High-Impact Achievements
    NRL Leaders Receive Presidential Rank Awards for High-Impact Achievements
    NRL Leaders Receive Presidential Rank Awards for High-Impact Achievements

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NRL Leaders Receive Presidential Rank Awards for High-Impact Achievements

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy
    Naval Research Laboratory
    U.S. NRL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT