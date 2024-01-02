U.S. Naval Research Laboratory Director of Research Dr. Bruce G. Danly, Senior Executive Service (SES) receives the Department of the Navy (DoN) fiscal year 2023 Distinguished Executive Rank Award for his sustained accomplishments in leading the DoN’s corporate laboratory in all aspects of research and development in order to conceive and implement innovations supporting the naval mission both present and future. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2024 11:52
|Photo ID:
|8192491
|VIRIN:
|170131-N-JF840-1007
|Resolution:
|1580x1975
|Size:
|740.67 KB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NRL Leaders Receive Presidential Rank Awards for High-Impact Achievements [Image 3 of 3], by U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NRL Leaders Receive Presidential Rank Awards for High-Impact Achievements
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT