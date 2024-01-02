U.S. Naval Research Laboratory Director of Research Dr. Bruce G. Danly, Senior Executive Service (SES) receives the Department of the Navy (DoN) fiscal year 2023 Distinguished Executive Rank Award for his sustained accomplishments in leading the DoN’s corporate laboratory in all aspects of research and development in order to conceive and implement innovations supporting the naval mission both present and future. (U.S. Navy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2017 Date Posted: 01.08.2024 11:52 Photo ID: 8192491 VIRIN: 170131-N-JF840-1007 Resolution: 1580x1975 Size: 740.67 KB Location: WASHINGTON, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NRL Leaders Receive Presidential Rank Awards for High-Impact Achievements [Image 3 of 3], by U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.