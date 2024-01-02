Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NRL Leaders Receive Presidential Rank Awards for High-Impact Achievements [Image 2 of 3]

    NRL Leaders Receive Presidential Rank Awards for High-Impact Achievements

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2017

    Photo by U.S. Naval Research Laboratory 

    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory

    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory Director of Research Dr. Bruce G. Danly, Senior Executive Service (SES) receives the Department of the Navy (DoN) fiscal year 2023 Distinguished Executive Rank Award for his sustained accomplishments in leading the DoN’s corporate laboratory in all aspects of research and development in order to conceive and implement innovations supporting the naval mission both present and future. (U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2017
    Date Posted: 01.08.2024 11:52
    VIRIN: 170131-N-JF840-1007
    Location: WASHINGTON, US
    Naval Research Laboratory
    NRL
    Director of Research

