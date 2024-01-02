U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) Director of Research Dr. Bruce G. Danly, Senior Executive Service (SES), and Center for Biomolecular Science and Engineering Senior Scientist (ST) for Biosurveillance Dr. David A. Stenger receive 2023 Presidential Rank Awards for high-impact achievements. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2024 11:52
|Photo ID:
|8192490
|VIRIN:
|230105-N-AP853-1001
|Resolution:
|1050x600
|Size:
|185.23 KB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NRL Leaders Receive Presidential Rank Awards for High-Impact Achievements [Image 3 of 3], by U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NRL Leaders Receive Presidential Rank Awards for High-Impact Achievements
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT