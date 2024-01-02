Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NRL Leaders Receive Presidential Rank Awards for High-Impact Achievements [Image 1 of 3]

    NRL Leaders Receive Presidential Rank Awards for High-Impact Achievements

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2024

    Photo by U.S. Naval Research Laboratory 

    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory

    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) Director of Research Dr. Bruce G. Danly, Senior Executive Service (SES), and Center for Biomolecular Science and Engineering Senior Scientist (ST) for Biosurveillance Dr. David A. Stenger receive 2023 Presidential Rank Awards for high-impact achievements. (U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2024
    Date Posted: 01.08.2024 11:52
    Photo ID: 8192490
    VIRIN: 230105-N-AP853-1001
    Resolution: 1050x600
    Size: 185.23 KB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

