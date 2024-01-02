Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet Your Recruiter – 1st Lt. Collin Cushing [Image 2 of 2]

    Meet Your Recruiter – 1st Lt. Collin Cushing

    JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2024

    Photo by Jonathan Holloway 

    U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion - Baton Rouge

    JACKSON, Miss. —— U.S. Military Academy at West Point graduate, 1st Lt. Collin Cushing, recently arrived here as the Executive Officer to the U.S. Army Recruiting Company - , planning to bring ‘efficiency’ and ‘level-headed’ leadership to the team.

    Cushing commissioned as a 1st Lt, in Field Artillery and minored in Sociology, where he developed skill sets that can be implemented into his leadership role with the Jackson Company.

    “The Field Artillery community, as an Officer, demands quality leadership skills,” Cushing said. “I chose Sociology as a minor because of is broad application across different career paths and in this position, I have understanding of what makes people work and motivated to join the Army.” (Photo credit: 1st Lt. Collin Cushing)

