Meet Your Recruiter – 1st Lt. Collin Cushing

JACKSON, Miss. —— U.S. Military Academy at West Point graduate, 1st Lt. Collin Cushing, recently arrived here as the Executive Officer to the U.S. Army Recruiting Company - , planning to bring ‘efficiency’ and ‘level-headed’ leadership to the team.



Cushing commissioned as a 1st Lt, in Field Artillery and minored in Sociology, where he developed skill sets that can be implemented into his leadership role with the Jackson Company.



“The Field Artillery community, as an Officer, demands quality leadership skills,” Cushing said. “I chose Sociology as a minor because of is broad application across different career paths and in this position, I have understanding of what makes people work and motivated to join the Army.” (Photo credit: 1st Lt. Collin Cushing)

