Meet Your Recruiter – 1st Lt. Collin Cushing

JACKSON, Miss. —— U.S. Military Academy at West Point graduate, 1st Lt. Collin Cushing, recently arrived here as the Executive Officer to the U.S. Army Recruiting Company - , planning to bring ‘efficiency’ and ‘level-headed’ leadership to the team.



Cushing commissioned as a 1st Lt, in Field Artillery and minored in Sociology, where he developed skill sets that can be implemented into his leadership role with the Jackson Company.



“The Field Artillery community, as an Officer, demands quality leadership skills,” Cushing said. “I chose Sociology as a minor because of is broad application across different career paths and in this position, I have understanding of what makes people work and motivated to join the Army.”



While not a Recruiter by trade, or education, Cushing is still readily equipped to play a vital role to the Army’s recruiting mission.



“While I don’t yet know much about day-to-day life of being involved in recruiting, I hope to bring a level-headed mindset and reliability into my organization that will help solve problems and be efficient,” Cushing said. “So far, it’s been a quick ride, and I am excited to see what this new chapter in Jackson will bring.”

Army Officers’ training builds leaders who can link their education and military training.

“My Army career has been full of training and moving around, which is exactly what I expected,” Cushing said. “I began at the Basic Officer Leadership Course (BOLC) in Fort Sill, Oklahoma. I gained a love for the mathematics behind artillery.”

“I didn’t ever imagine training in a remote area of Poland, but the Army provided me with that opportunity,” Cushing said. “In between all of that fun, we did a lot of field training which greatly increased my knowledge about artillery.”

Cushing was compelled into service through an organic, grassroots inspiration.

“My inspiration came from an Army Colonel in my church who told me all about his adventures in college and in the Army,” Cushing said. “I really respected him and wanted to follow his footsteps.”

His goals outside of uniform he wishes to serve as an example to Future Soldiers who join to enhance their future civilian-career options and opportunities.

“I am hoping to stay in the Army a couple more years and then evaluate. If I decide to get out, I am looking at going to business school and being a consultant after graduation,’” Cushing said.

Cushing maintains humility about certain challenges of life he has championed, and fully admits the Army as a motivating factor.

“My life is boring, but I will say that a couple of necessary surgeries almost prevented me from commissioning and serving as an Officer,” Cushing said. “Three minor heart surgeries corrected an issue, and I was given another opportunity to continue in the Army; I took it.”

For more information on how you can become a Future Soldier or learn more about becoming an Officer, contact collin.r.cushing.mil@army.mil (620)-330-2194, or visit goarmy.com.



