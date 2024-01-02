The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline offers 24/7 calls, texts and chat access to trained crisis counselors who can help people experiencing suicidal, substance use, mental health crisis, or any other kind of emotional distress. If stationed in Europe, the 988 number doesn’t work. Here, please dial 00-800-1273-8255 and save this number in your contacts. (Courtesy)
Don’t be like me: don’t hesitate to have those difficult conversations about suicide
