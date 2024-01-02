Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Don’t be like me: don’t hesitate to have those difficult conversations about suicide [Image 2 of 2]

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    01.08.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline offers 24/7 calls, texts and chat access to trained crisis counselors who can help people experiencing suicidal, substance use, mental health crisis, or any other kind of emotional distress. If stationed in Europe, the 988 number doesn’t work. Here, please dial 00-800-1273-8255 and save this number in your contacts. (Courtesy)

    This work, Don’t be like me: don’t hesitate to have those difficult conversations about suicide [Image 2 of 2], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

