The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline offers 24/7 calls, texts and chat access to trained crisis counselors who can help people experiencing suicidal, substance use, mental health crisis, or any other kind of emotional distress. If stationed in Europe, the 988 number doesn’t work. Here, please dial 00-800-1273-8255 and save this number in your contacts. (Courtesy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.08.2024 Date Posted: 01.08.2024 02:51 Photo ID: 8192244 VIRIN: 240108-A-SM279-1091 Resolution: 960x540 Size: 108.31 KB Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Don’t be like me: don’t hesitate to have those difficult conversations about suicide [Image 2 of 2], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.