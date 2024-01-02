Don’t be like me: don’t hesitate to have those difficult conversations about suicide

: “Cam, this will sound like a weird question, but could we do a quick counseling session? Scheduled to be determined. Unofficial.” This was the last message I received from a fellow service member and friend who I met more than 13 years ago in school. I did not respond. Thirty-two days later he took his own life. (Courtesy photo)

