: “Cam, this will sound like a weird question, but could we do a quick counseling session? Scheduled to be determined. Unofficial.” This was the last message I received from a fellow service member and friend who I met more than 13 years ago in school. I did not respond. Thirty-two days later he took his own life. (Courtesy photo)
This work, Don’t be like me: don’t hesitate to have those difficult conversations about suicide [Image 2 of 2], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Don’t be like me: don’t hesitate to have those difficult conversations about suicide
