    Don’t be like me: don’t hesitate to have those difficult conversations about suicide [Image 1 of 2]

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    01.08.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    : “Cam, this will sound like a weird question, but could we do a quick counseling session? Scheduled to be determined. Unofficial.” This was the last message I received from a fellow service member and friend who I met more than 13 years ago in school. I did not respond. Thirty-two days later he took his own life. (Courtesy photo)

