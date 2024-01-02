U.S. Army Col. Ronald D. Hogsten, commander of the 298th Regiment Multi-functional Regional Training Institute (RTI), Hawaii Army National Guard (HIARNG), delivers remarks during the change of command ceremony in Waimanalo, Hawaii, January 7, 2024. The change of command ceremony is a time-honored tradition within the Army which commemorates the relinquishment of command by passing the unit’s colors from one officer to another. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Gavin K. Ching)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2024 Date Posted: 01.08.2024 00:25 Photo ID: 8192214 VIRIN: 240107-Z-JC891-1030 Resolution: 5928x4480 Size: 1.92 MB Location: WAIMANALO, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2nd Battalion, 298th MFTR Change of Command Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Gavin Ching, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.