2nd Battalion, 298th MFTR Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Normandy Smithers, incoming commander of the 2nd Battalion, 298th Regiment Multi-functional Regional Training Institute (RTI), Hawaii Army National Guard (HIARNG), shares a smile during the change of command ceremony in Waimanalo, Hawaii, January 7, 2024. The change of command ceremony is a time-honored tradition within the Army which commemorates the relinquishment of command by passing the unit’s colors from one officer to another. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Gavin K. Ching)

