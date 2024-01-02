U.S. Army Master Sgt. Gloria Agron, unit senior enlisted soldier of the 2nd Battalion, 298th Regiment Multi-functional Regional Training Institute (RTI), Hawaii Army National Guard (HIARNG), passes the unit guidon to Lt. Col. Phoebe Inigo, outgoing commander of the 2nd Battalion, 298th RTI, HIARNG, during the change of command ceremony in Waimanalo, Hawaii, January 7, 2024. The change of command ceremony is a time-honored tradition within the Army which commemorates the relinquishment of command by passing the unit’s colors from one officer to another. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Gavin K. Ching)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2024 Date Posted: 01.08.2024 00:25 Photo ID: 8192212 VIRIN: 240107-Z-JC891-1012 Resolution: 5917x4480 Size: 1.93 MB Location: WAIMANALO, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2nd Battalion, 298th MFTR Change of Command Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Gavin Ching, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.