Yokota celebrates 2023 FCC Provider of the Year

Col. Ryan Vetter, 374th Mission Support Group commander, and Rasheda Glover, 374th Force Support Squadron Child and Youth Programs flight chief, congratulates Kiley Ramos on her accomplishments as the 374th FSS Family Child Care Provider of the Year, Dec. 13, 2023, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. Ramos has provided over 1,400 hours of childcare in four months as a family child care provider at Yokota. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean)

