Yokota celebrates 2023 FCC Provider of the Year

Col. Ryan Vetter, 374th Mission Support Group commander, Kiley Ramos, Family Child Care provider, and Col. Ryan Vetter, 374th Mission Support Group commander, Kiley Ramos, Family Child Care provider, and Rasheda Glover, 374th Force Support Squadron Child and Youth Programs flight chief, stand together for a group photo, Dec. 13, 2023, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The 374th Force Support Squadron Family Childcare provides an essential service that supports the overall mission of the Department of the Air Force and supports the Yokota community. Providers offer child care services to military families and civilians based on current knowledge of child development and early childhood education. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean)

