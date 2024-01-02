Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota celebrates 2023 FCC Provider of the Year [Image 2 of 3]

    Yokota celebrates 2023 FCC Provider of the Year

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    12.12.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Ryan Vetter, 374th Mission Support Group commander, Kiley Ramos, Family Child Care provider, and Col. Ryan Vetter, 374th Mission Support Group commander, Kiley Ramos, Family Child Care provider, and Rasheda Glover, 374th Force Support Squadron Child and Youth Programs flight chief, stand together for a group photo, Dec. 13, 2023, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The 374th Force Support Squadron Family Childcare provides an essential service that supports the overall mission of the Department of the Air Force and supports the Yokota community. Providers offer child care services to military families and civilians based on current knowledge of child development and early childhood education. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean)

