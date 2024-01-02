Chief of Navy Reserve Mustin Visits Reserve Center Harrisburg

U.S. Navy Lt. Ingrid Stoltz and Lt. Aimie Terry, both assigned to the Expeditionary Medical Facility (EMF) unit at Navy Reserve Center (NRC) Harrisburg, speak with Vice Adm. John B. Mustin, Chief of Navy Reserve and Commander, Navy Reserve Force, during his visit to NRC Harrisburg located at Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, Jan. 6, 2024. The mission of the Navy Reserve is to provide strategic depth and deliver operational capabilities to the Navy and Marine Corps team and Joint forces, in times of peace or war. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Previc)

