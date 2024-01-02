U.S. Navy Operations Specialist 1st Class Dominique Jose receives a coin from Force Master Chief Petty Officer Tracy L. Hunt as Vice Adm. John B. Mustin, Chief of Navy Reserve and Commander, Navy Reserve Force, looks on during an All Hands as part their visit to Navy Reserve Center Harrisburg, on base at Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, Jan. 6, 2024. The mission of the Navy Reserve is to provide strategic depth and deliver operational capabilities to the Navy and Marine Corps team and Joint forces, in times of peace or war. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Previc)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2024 Date Posted: 01.07.2024 16:44 Photo ID: 8191944 VIRIN: 240106-N-AE068-1279 Resolution: 5302x3535 Size: 390.91 KB Location: MECHANICSBURG, PA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chief of Navy Reserve Mustin Visits Reserve Center Harrisburg [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Christopher Previc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.