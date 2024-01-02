Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chief of Navy Reserve Mustin Visits Reserve Center Harrisburg [Image 6 of 8]

    Chief of Navy Reserve Mustin Visits Reserve Center Harrisburg

    MECHANICSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Previc 

    Navy Office of Information, Media Content Operations-Navy Reserve Component

    Vice Adm. John B. Mustin, Chief of Navy Reserve and Commander, Navy Reserve Force, listen to a question from Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Victoria Hooker during the admiral's visit to Navy Reserve Center Harrisburg, on base at Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, Jan. 6, 2024. The mission of the Navy Reserve is to provide strategic depth and deliver operational capabilities to the Navy and Marine Corps team and Joint forces, in times of peace or war. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Previc)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2024
    Date Posted: 01.07.2024 16:44
    Photo ID: 8191949
    VIRIN: 240106-N-AE068-1221
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 548.22 KB
    Location: MECHANICSBURG, PA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief of Navy Reserve Mustin Visits Reserve Center Harrisburg [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Christopher Previc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Chief of Navy Reserve Mustin Visits Reserve Center Harrisburg
    Chief of Navy Reserve Mustin Visits Reserve Center Harrisburg
    Chief of Navy Reserve Mustin Visits Reserve Center Harrisburg
    Chief of Navy Reserve Mustin Visits Reserve Center Harrisburg
    Chief of Navy Reserve Mustin Visits Reserve Center Harrisburg
    Chief of Navy Reserve Mustin Visits Reserve Center Harrisburg
    Chief of Navy Reserve Mustin Visits Reserve Center Harrisburg
    Chief of Navy Reserve Mustin Visits Reserve Center Harrisburg

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT