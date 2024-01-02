U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Vincent Majors, communications flight superintendent of the 514th Force Support Squadron, 514th Air Mobility Wing, discusses preparations for a unit effectiveness inspection with Senior Master Sgt. Daniel Varnes, an inspector general inspection specialist with the 514th AMW, and Staff Sgt. Isaiah Hairston, a client systems technician with the 514th Force Support Squadron, 514th AMW, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., on Jan. 7, 2024. The UEI occurs approximately every three years and involves Air Force Reserve Command-level inspectors visiting the wing to validate and verify their programs for accuracy, adequacy and relevance.
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2024 16:22
|Photo ID:
|8191941
|VIRIN:
|240107-F-DV652-1027
|Resolution:
|4685x3123
|Size:
|8.57 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 514th AMW Unit Effectiveness Inspection Preparation [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Sean Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
