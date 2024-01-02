514th AMW Unit Effectiveness Inspection Preparation

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Vincent Majors, communications flight superintendent of the 514th Force Support Squadron, 514th Air Mobility Wing, discusses preparations for a unit effectiveness inspection with Senior Master Sgt. Daniel Varnes, an inspector general inspection specialist with the 514th AMW, and Staff Sgt. Isaiah Hairston, a client systems technician with the 514th Force Support Squadron, 514th AMW, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., on Jan. 7, 2024. The UEI occurs approximately every three years and involves Air Force Reserve Command-level inspectors visiting the wing to validate and verify their programs for accuracy, adequacy and relevance.

