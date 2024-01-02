Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    514th AMW Unit Effectiveness Inspection Preparation [Image 1 of 2]

    514th AMW Unit Effectiveness Inspection Preparation

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Sean Evans  

    514th Air Mobility Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Vincent Majors, communications flight superintendent of the 514th Force Support Squadron, 514th Air Mobility Wing, discusses preparations for a unit effectiveness inspection with Senior Master Sgt. Daniel Varnes, an inspector general inspection specialist with the 514th AMW, and Staff Sgt. Isaiah Hairston, a client systems technician with the 514th Force Support Squadron, 514th AMW, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., on Jan. 7, 2024. The UEI occurs approximately every three years and involves Air Force Reserve Command-level inspectors visiting the wing to validate and verify their programs for accuracy, adequacy and relevance.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 514th AMW Unit Effectiveness Inspection Preparation [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Sean Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

