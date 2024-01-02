This bird won't fly again

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Maurice Young, a maintainer with the 514th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, inspects an engine inlet of a C-17 Globemaster III for a birdstrike, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., January 6, 2024. A birdstrike could be detrimental to the proper operation of an aircraft engine because it can cause damage to the high pressure compressor of the engine. A borescope is conducted to examine if damage has occurred.

