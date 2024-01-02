This bird won't fly again

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Maurice Young, a maintainer with the 514th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, inspects an engine inlet of a C-17 Globemaster III for a birdstrike, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., January 6, 2024. A birdstrike could be detrimental to the proper operation of an aircraft engine because it can cause damage to the high pressure compressor of the engine. A borescope is conducted to examine if damage has occurred.
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2024 16:25
|Photo ID:
|8191939
|VIRIN:
|240106-F-BT166-2022
|Resolution:
|5091x3394
|Size:
|4.1 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
