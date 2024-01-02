This bird won't fly again

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Maurice Young and Senior Airman Clint Keen, both maintainers with the 514th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, prepare to inspect an engine inlet of a C-17 Globemaster III for a birdstrike, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., January 6, 2024. A birdstrike could be detrimental to the proper operation of an aircraft engine because it can cause damage to the high pressure compressor of the engine. A borescope is conducted to examine if damage has occurred.

