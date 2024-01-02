Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    This bird won't fly again [Image 1 of 2]

    This bird won't fly again

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Ruben Rios 

    514th Air Mobility Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Maurice Young and Senior Airman Clint Keen, both maintainers with the 514th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, prepare to inspect an engine inlet of a C-17 Globemaster III for a birdstrike, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., January 6, 2024. A birdstrike could be detrimental to the proper operation of an aircraft engine because it can cause damage to the high pressure compressor of the engine. A borescope is conducted to examine if damage has occurred.

