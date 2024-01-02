Maj. Gen. Richard Wilson, commander of the Georgia Army National Guard, extends his thanks to Capt. Richard Hughes, commander of the 161st Military History Detachment, during the unit's deployment ceremony at Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia on January 7, 2024. The unit will deploy to the U.S. Army Central Command Area of Responsibility to collect the history of the United States Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2024 Date Posted: 01.07.2024 16:27 Photo ID: 8191937 VIRIN: 240107-A-KE355-6266 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.52 MB Location: MARIETTA, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Thank You For Your Service [Image 3 of 3], by SFC James Braswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.