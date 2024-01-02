Thank You For Your Service

Maj. Gen. Richard Wilson, commander of the Georgia Army National Guard, extends his thanks to Capt. Richard Hughes, commander of the 161st Military History Detachment, during the unit's deployment ceremony at Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia on January 7, 2024. The unit will deploy to the U.S. Army Central Command Area of Responsibility to collect the history of the United States Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)
