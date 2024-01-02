Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gather Around [Image 1 of 3]

    Gather Around

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers and family gathered for the 161st Military History Detachment's deployment ceremony at Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia on January 7, 2024. The unit will deploy to the U.S. Army Central Command Area of Responsibility to collect the history of the United States Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2024
    Date Posted: 01.07.2024 16:27
    Photo ID: 8191933
    VIRIN: 240107-A-KE355-2805
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.63 MB
    Location: MARIETTA, GA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gather Around [Image 3 of 3], by SFC James Braswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Gather Around
    Tying Loose Ends
    Thank You For Your Service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Georgia Army National Guard
    Army National Guard
    U.S. National Guard
    78th Troop Command
    161st Military History Detachment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT