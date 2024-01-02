Tying Loose Ends

Sgt. Tianna Wilson, non-commissioned officer in charge of the 161st Military History Detachment, and Sgt. Kinsey Geer, military historian with the 161st Military History Detachment, case the unit guidon during the unit's deployment ceremony at Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia on January 7, 2024. The unit will deploy to the U.S. Army Central Command Area of Responsibility to collect the history of the United States Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)

