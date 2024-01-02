Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    113th Medical Group Change of Command [Image 4 of 4]

    113th Medical Group Change of Command

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Emily Batchelor 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Shannon D. Smith, left, 113th Wing Commander, District of Columbia Air National Guard, returns saltue to Col. Karolyn Teufel, right, a physician with the 113th Medical Group, as he gives her command of the 113th Medical Group alongside Chief Master Sgt. Naconda Hinton, Senior Enlisted Leader, District of Columbia National Guard, during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, January 6, 2024. For 20 years, Col. Teufel has been board certified to practice medicine and in that time she has been serving the Air Force, not only with her medical skills but as a leader and mentor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Batchelor)

