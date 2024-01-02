U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Shannon D. Smith, left, 113th Wing Commander, District of Columbia Air National Guard, returns saltue to Col. Karolyn Teufel, right, a physician with the 113th Medical Group, as he gives her command of the 113th Medical Group alongside Chief Master Sgt. Naconda Hinton, Senior Enlisted Leader, District of Columbia National Guard, during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, January 6, 2024. For 20 years, Col. Teufel has been board certified to practice medicine and in that time she has been serving the Air Force, not only with her medical skills but as a leader and mentor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Batchelor)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2024 Date Posted: 01.07.2024 12:56 Photo ID: 8191761 VIRIN: 240106-Z-JL079-1020 Resolution: 5457x3898 Size: 9.17 MB Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 113th Medical Group Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Emily Batchelor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.