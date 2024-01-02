Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Teufel's Change of Command Ceremony [Image 3 of 4]

    Col. Teufel's Change of Command Ceremony

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Emily Batchelor 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Shannon D. Smith, left, 113th Wing Commander, District of Columbia Air National Guard, and Chief Master Sgt. Naconda Hinton, middle, Joint Task Force Senior Enlisted Leader, District of Columbia National Guard, prepare to give command of the 113th Medical Group to Col. Karolyn Teufel, a physician with the 113th Medical Group, during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, January 6, 2024. Col. Teufel has served 20 years in the Air Force and has been a Capital Guardian since 2011. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Batchelor)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2024
    Date Posted: 01.07.2024 12:56
    Photo ID: 8191760
    VIRIN: 240106-Z-JL079-1019
    Resolution: 4535x3504
    Size: 7.2 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
    Change of Command
    113th Wing
    Capital Guardians
    113th Medical Group

