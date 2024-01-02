U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Shannon D. Smith, left, 113th Wing Commander, District of Columbia Air National Guard, and Chief Master Sgt. Naconda Hinton, middle, Joint Task Force Senior Enlisted Leader, District of Columbia National Guard, prepare to give command of the 113th Medical Group to Col. Karolyn Teufel, a physician with the 113th Medical Group, during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, January 6, 2024. Col. Teufel has served 20 years in the Air Force and has been a Capital Guardian since 2011. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Batchelor)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2024 12:56
|Photo ID:
|8191760
|VIRIN:
|240106-Z-JL079-1019
|Resolution:
|4535x3504
|Size:
|7.2 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Col. Teufel's Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Emily Batchelor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
