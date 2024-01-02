Col. Teufel Speaks at Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. Karolyn Teufel, 113th Medical Group Commander, District of Columbia Air National Guard, speaks about the 113th Medical Group's service to their country during her change of command ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, January 6, 2024. After serving as a physician with 113th Medical Group for 12 years, Col. Teufel was given command of 113th Medical Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Batchelor)

