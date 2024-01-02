Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Col. Teufel Speaks at Change of Command [Image 2 of 4]

    Col. Teufel Speaks at Change of Command

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Emily Batchelor 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Col. Karolyn Teufel, 113th Medical Group Commander, District of Columbia Air National Guard, speaks about the 113th Medical Group's service to their country during her change of command ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, January 6, 2024. After serving as a physician with 113th Medical Group for 12 years, Col. Teufel was given command of 113th Medical Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Batchelor)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2024
    Date Posted: 01.07.2024 12:56
    Photo ID: 8191759
    VIRIN: 240106-Z-JL079-1033
    Resolution: 5299x3141
    Size: 5.9 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Teufel Speaks at Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Emily Batchelor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Col. Teufel Change of Command Speach
    Col. Teufel Speaks at Change of Command
    Col. Teufel's Change of Command Ceremony
    113th Medical Group Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Change of Command
    113th Wing
    Capital Guardians
    113th Medical Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT