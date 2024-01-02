CHICAGO SOUTH SUBURBS NATIVE PROMOTED TO MAJOR

Maj. Andrew Sanchez, a branch chief under the Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics (G4), was pinned with the major rank by his mother, Lucia Kulbartz, during a promotion ceremony at Camp Lincoln in Springfield on Jan. 6. The two shared an embrace after Sanchez received his new rank.

Date Taken: 01.06.2024
Location: SPRINGFIELD, IL, US