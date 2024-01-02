CHICAGO SOUTH SUBURBS NATIVE PROMOTED TO MAJOR

The Illinois Army National Guard’s Andrew Sanchez of Chicago was promoted to major during a ceremony at Camp Lincoln in Springfield on Jan. 6.



“I’m humbled to be here,” said Sanchez. “I think it’s a testament to everyone who has helped me through my career. I know it’s a big transition, from executing and getting things done to making more influential decisions and big picture type missions. It’s an honor to be here and I look forward to continuing to do great things.”



Lt. Col Timothy Barnhart, the surface maintenance manager for the G4, logistics shop, congratulated the newly promoted major and explained the importance of the milestone.



“You have combat arms experience; you were a commander,” said Barnhart of Springfield. “Now you’re stepping into a division level logistics operation. This is going to be your opportunity to learn what goes on in a logistics operations and how we support that combat arms operation. Prepare yourself both military education wise and the experience that you get here to go back out to the field and someday be a battalion commander at some point.”



Barnhart said that Sanchez’s hard work has paid off.



“Each step in the officer’s career is important,” said Barnhart. “The promotion to major is the first field grade opportunity, you’ve earned it you’ve worked hard and now I’m excited to see where you go from here on.”



After commissioning into the Illinois Army National Guard in June of 2012, his first assignment was as a platoon leader for Bravo Battery 2nd Battalion 122nd Field Artillery Regiment in Crestwood, Illinois. Post-graduation from the Field Artillery Basic Officer Course in 2013, Sanchez served as a fire direction officer, platoon leader, brigade assistant fire support officer, battalion fire support officer, logistics officer, and headquarters and headquarters battery commander.



Sanchez has completed assignments with Bravo Battery in Crestwood, Illinois, 33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team in Champaign, Illinois, and Headquarters and Headquarters Battery in Chicago. He has trained in Singapore, Turkey, and deployed to Jordan.



On the civilian side, Sanchez works as an assistant public defender representing indigent individuals in the criminal and quasi-criminal procedures in Will County, which encompasses Joliet, Illinois.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2024 Date Posted: 01.07.2024 12:03 Story ID: 461426 Location: SPRINGFIELD, IL, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CHICAGO SOUTH SUBURBS NATIVE PROMOTED TO MAJOR, by CPL Justin Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.