    CHICAGO SOUTH SUBURBS NATIVE PROMOTED TO MAJOR [Image 3 of 4]

    CHICAGO SOUTH SUBURBS NATIVE PROMOTED TO MAJOR

    SPRINGFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Justin Malone 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    The Illinois Army National Guard’s Andrew Sanchez of Chicago was promoted to major during a ceremony at Camp Lincoln in Springfield on Jan. 6. Sanchez, a branch chief under the Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics (G4), was pinned by his mother, Lucia Kulbartz, as she expressed how proud she was of her son’s accomplishments.

