CHICAGO SOUTH SUBURBS NATIVE PROMOTED TO MAJOR

The Illinois Army National Guard’s Andrew Sanchez of Chicago was promoted to major during a ceremony at Camp Lincoln in Springfield on Jan. 6. Sanchez, a branch chief under the Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics (G4), was pinned by his mother, Lucia Kulbartz, as she expressed how proud she was of her son’s accomplishments.

