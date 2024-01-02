CHICAGO SOUTH SUBURBS NATIVE PROMOTED TO MAJOR

The Illinois Army National Guard’s Andrew Sanchez of Chicago was promoted to major during a ceremony at Camp Lincoln in Springfield on Jan. 6. Sanchez, a branch chief under the Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics (G4), was pinned by his mother, Lucia Kulbartz, as she expressed how proud she was of her son’s accomplishments.
