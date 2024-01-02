USS Mesa Verde Departs from Piraeus, Greece

PIRAEUS, GREECE (Jan. 5, 2024) Sailors assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19) and Marines assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) (MEU(SOC)), man the rails as the ship departs Piraeus, Jan. 5. Mesa Verde and 26th (MEU(SOC) are on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S. allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mailani Jones)

