Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Mesa Verde Departs from Piraeus, Greece [Image 1 of 4]

    USS Mesa Verde Departs from Piraeus, Greece

    GREECE

    01.02.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Mailani Jones 

    USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19)

    PIRAEUS, GREECE (Jan. 5, 2024) Sailors assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19) and Marines assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) (MEU(SOC)), man the rails as the ship departs Piraeus, Jan. 5. Mesa Verde and 26th (MEU(SOC) are on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S. allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mailani Jones)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.02.2024
    Date Posted: 01.07.2024 06:49
    Photo ID: 8191449
    VIRIN: 240105-N-RP467-1051
    Resolution: 4380x3504
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Mesa Verde Departs from Piraeus, Greece [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Mailani Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Mesa Verde Departs from Piraeus, Greece
    USS Mesa Verde Departs from Piraeus, Greece
    USS Mesa Verde Departs from Piraeus, Greece
    USS Mesa Verde Departs from Piraeus, Greece

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LPD 19
    26th MEU (SOC)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT