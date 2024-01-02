PIRAEUS, GREECE (Jan. 5, 2024) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Brandon Baldwin, right, Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Apprentice Jalen McKay, center, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Petty Officer 3rd Class Marvin Velarde, left, shift colors aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19) as the ship departs Piraeus, Jan. 5. Mesa Verde and 26th (MEU(SOC) are on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S. allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mailani Jones)
|Date Taken:
|01.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2024 06:49
|Photo ID:
|8191450
|VIRIN:
|240105-N-RP467-1031
|Resolution:
|5838x3892
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Mesa Verde Departs from Piraeus, Greece [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Mailani Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
