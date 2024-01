Leaders address the 113th Wing during TFAT

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Ronald L. Smith, Jr., command senior enlisted leader, District of Columbia National Guard, addresses members of the 113th Wing, District of Columbia Air National, during Total Force Awareness Training at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, December 10, 2023. Wing members attend TFAT for mandatory annual training, briefings and holiday activities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Daira Jackson)

