U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, 13th command chief master sergeant of the Air National Guard, addresses members of the 113th Wing, District of Columbia Air National Guard, during Total Force Awareness Training at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, December 10, 2023. Wing members attend TFAT for mandatory annual training, briefings and holiday activities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Daira Jackson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.10.2023 Date Posted: 01.07.2024 00:07 Photo ID: 8191384 VIRIN: 231210-Z-FU631-1122 Resolution: 5161x3434 Size: 3.91 MB Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Leaders address the 113th Wing during TFAT [Image 20 of 20], by SSgt Daira Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.