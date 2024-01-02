Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leaders address the 113th Wing during TFAT [Image 11 of 20]

    Leaders address the 113th Wing during TFAT

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daira Jackson 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Sterlin G. Wilson, left, command chief, 113th Wing, District of Columbia Air National Guard, gives a coin to Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, 13th command chief master sergeant of the Air National Guard, during Total Force Awareness Training at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, December 10, 2023. Wing members attend TFAT for mandatory annual training, briefings and holiday activities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Daira Jackson)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2023
    Date Posted: 01.07.2024 00:07
    Photo ID: 8191388
    VIRIN: 231210-Z-FU631-1154
    Resolution: 3961x2635
    Size: 4.47 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Leaders address the 113th Wing during TFAT [Image 20 of 20], by SSgt Daira Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DCANG
    113WG
    TFAT2023

