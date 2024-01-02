U.S. Soldiers, distinguished visitors and family members attended the 1st Battalion, 487th Field Artillery Regiment (1-487 FA) Target Acquisition Section, 29th Brigade Support Battalion, Hawaii Army National Guard deployment ceremony at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Jan. 6, 2024. Soldiers assigned to 1-487 FA Target Acquisition Section prepare to deploy in support of Operation Enduring Freedom while conducting Operation Juniper Shield. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. John Schoebel)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2024 21:47
|Photo ID:
|8191344
|VIRIN:
|240106-Z-SV327-1114
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|30.21 MB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hawaii's Kings of Battle Prepare for Deployment in Support of Operation Enduring Freedom [Image 7 of 7], by SGT John Schoebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
