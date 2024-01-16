Hawaii's Kings of Battle Prepares for Deployment in Support of Operation Enduring Freedom

Photo By Sgt. Justin Nye | U.S. Soldiers, distinguished visitors and family members attended the 1st Battalion,...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Justin Nye | U.S. Soldiers, distinguished visitors and family members attended the 1st Battalion, 487th Field Artillery Regiment (1-487 FA) Target Acquisition Section, 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Hawaii Army National Guard deployment ceremony at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Jan. 6, 2024. Soldiers assigned to 1-487 FA Target Acquisition Section prepare to deploy in support of Operation Enduring Freedom while conducting Operation Juniper Shield. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Justin Nye) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 487th Field Artillery Regiment (1-487 FA) Target Acquisition Section, 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT), Hawaii Army National Guard (HIARNG) conducted a deployment ceremony as they prepare to support Operation Enduring Freedom while conducting Operation Juniper Shield at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Jan. 6, 2024.



Soldiers assigned to the 1-487 FA Target Acquisition Section will attach to the United States Africa Command with the primary mission capabilities to track surface-to-surface munitions in support of counterfire operations and the identification of land-based hostile indirect fire weapons.



“The capability that the Soldiers standing before you are going to be able to provide for our Soldiers downrange is very important,” said U.S. Army Lt. Col. Bingham L. Tuisamatatele Jr., commander of the 1-487 FA Target Acquisition Section, 29 IBCT, HIARNG. “The Soldiers before you are about to be deployed to the Horn of Africa and supporting the need for target acquisition capability for our brothers and sisters-in-arms against possible hostile enemy threat downrange.”



The 1-487 FA has participated in World War II, Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.



“It's an important mission to protect the bases that we are going to be occupying while deployed,” said U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Ray Yamane, a platoon sergeant assigned to 1-487 FA. “We’re providing protection for all the soldiers, airmen and contractors that live on base from any indirect and direct enemy threat.”



The 1-487 FA Target Acquisition Section is capable of providing advanced warning of incoming enemy fire and enables the identification and location of hostile targets.



“My job is a firefinder radar operator and we support our artillery assets and the tracking of hostile targets,” said U.S. Army Spc. Joab Cruz, a weapons locating radar operator assigned to 1-487 FA. “Being deployed, I’ll be able to do the job that I was selected for, do the mission I’ve trained for and be able to use all this training that I’ve accomplished to be able to actually use it in a real-world setting, where we're going to be able to serve our country.”



National Guard Soldiers train to remain constantly prepared and combat capable of responding to any potential threat to the country or State.



“We’re not only representing the National Guard, but the State of Hawaii and the United States Army,” said Yamane. “Within this operation, the 1-487 Target Acquisition Section Soldiers will demonstrate that we're trained, ready at any time to deploy, to anywhere in the world, complete our mission successfully and bring everybody home.”



Deployments for soldiers present many challenges but offer rewarding experiences for the individual soldiers as well as the unit.



“To the Soldiers standing before me, thank you for your commitment, not just to this battalion, but to the 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team and Hawaii Army National Guard,” said Tuisamatatele. “The National Guard has an outstanding reputation for supporting contingency operations worldwide, and I have the utmost confidence and have no doubt that these Soldiers are going to make the organization proud, make you proud and will come back home safely.”