Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hawaii's Kings of Battle Prepare for Deployment in Support of Operation Enduring Freedom [Image 4 of 7]

    Hawaii's Kings of Battle Prepare for Deployment in Support of Operation Enduring Freedom

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2024

    Photo by Sgt. John Schoebel 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    U.S. Soldiers, distinguished visitors and family members attended the 1st Battalion, 487th Field Artillery Regiment (1-487 FA) Target Acquisition Section, 29th Brigade Support Battalion, Hawaii Army National Guard deployment ceremony at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Jan. 6, 2024. Soldiers assigned to 1-487 FA Target Acquisition Section prepare to deploy in support of Operation Enduring Freedom while conducting Operation Juniper Shield. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. John Schoebel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2024
    Date Posted: 01.06.2024 21:47
    Photo ID: 8191339
    VIRIN: 240106-Z-SV327-1098
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 21.77 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawaii's Kings of Battle Prepare for Deployment in Support of Operation Enduring Freedom [Image 7 of 7], by SGT John Schoebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hawaii's Kings of Battle Prepare for Deployment in Support of Operation Enduring Freedom
    Hawaii's Kings of Battle Prepare for Deployment in Support of Operation Enduring Freedom
    Hawaii's Kings of Battle Prepare for Deployment in Support of Operation Enduring Freedom
    Hawaii's Kings of Battle Prepare for Deployment in Support of Operation Enduring Freedom
    Hawaii's Kings of Battle Prepare for Deployment in Support of Operation Enduring Freedom
    Hawaii's Kings of Battle Prepare for Deployment in Support of Operation Enduring Freedom
    Hawaii's Kings of Battle Prepare for Deployment in Support of Operation Enduring Freedom

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Deployment Ceremony
    Hawaii
    National Guard
    USArmy
    Hiki No
    INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT