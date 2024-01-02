U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Evan Cooper, 3rd Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment craftsman, performs maintenance on an A/M 32A-86D “Dash 86 power generator” at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 22, 2023. The Dash 86 generator supplies aircraft with power so maintainers and crew chiefs can work on them, ensuring the mission is accomplished. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Seifert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.22.2023 Date Posted: 01.05.2024 14:53 Photo ID: 8190301 VIRIN: 231222-F-UN009-1056 Resolution: 4621x3075 Size: 923.98 KB Location: AK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aerospace equipment flight provides around-the-clock support [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Derek Seifert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.