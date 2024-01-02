Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Aerospace equipment flight provides around-the-clock support [Image 1 of 4]

    Aerospace equipment flight provides around-the-clock support

    AK, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Seifert 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Evan Cooper, 3rd Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment craftsman, performs maintenance on an A/M 32A-86D “Dash 86 power generator” at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 22, 2023. The Dash 86 generator supplies aircraft with power so maintainers and crew chiefs can work on them, ensuring the mission is accomplished. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Seifert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2023
    Date Posted: 01.05.2024 14:53
    Photo ID: 8190298
    VIRIN: 231222-F-UN009-1045
    Resolution: 4229x2814
    Size: 554.88 KB
    Location: AK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aerospace equipment flight provides around-the-clock support [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Derek Seifert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Aerospace equipment flight provides around-the-clock support
    Aerospace equipment flight provides around-the-clock support
    Aerospace equipment flight provides around-the-clock support
    Aerospace equipment flight provides around-the-clock support

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Aerospace equipment flight provides around-the-clock support

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    AGE
    JBER
    3rd MXS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT