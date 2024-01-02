Aerospace equipment flight provides around-the-clock support

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Evan Cooper, 3rd Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment craftsman, troubleshoots an A/M 32A-86D “Dash 86” power generator at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 22, 2023. The Dash 86 generator supplies aircraft with power so maintainers and crew chiefs can work on them, ensuring the mission is accomplished. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Seifert)

