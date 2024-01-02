500 Arctic Angels jump into Alaska for Arctic Aloha

A U.S. Army paratrooper with the 1st Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, “Arctic Angels,” moves to the rally point after conducting joint forcible entry operation at Malemute Drop Zone, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, during Arctic Aloha, Nov. 2, 2023. Arctic Aloha is a joint Army and Air Force exercise designed to prepare the 11th Airborne Division’s paratroopers for decisive action operations in the Indo-Pacific region and validate the ability to establish an intermediate staging base in the Pacific and follow-on joint forcible entry in the Arctic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Tala Hunt)

