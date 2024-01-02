Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    500 Arctic Angels jump into Alaska for Arctic Aloha [Image 1 of 6]

    500 Arctic Angels jump into Alaska for Arctic Aloha

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2023

    Photo by Airman Tala Hunt 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Army paratroopers with the 1st Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, “Arctic Angels,” descend on Malemute Drop Zone at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Nov. 2, 2023. The Arctic Angels jumped from U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster IIIs assigned to the 15th Wing at Joint Base Pearl-Hickam, Hawaii, and the 176th Wing at JBER, while conducting joint forcible-entry operations. Arctic Aloha is a joint Army and Air Force exercise designed to prepare the 11th Airborne Division’s paratroopers for decisive action operations in the Indo-Pacific region and validate the ability to establish an intermediate staging base in the Pacific and follow-on joint forcible entry in the Arctic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Tala Hunt)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2023
    Date Posted: 01.05.2024 14:53
    Photo ID: 8190286
    VIRIN: 231103-F-SP759-1303
    Resolution: 6815x3833
    Size: 4.97 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 500 Arctic Angels jump into Alaska for Arctic Aloha [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Tala Hunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    500 Arctic Angels jump into Alaska for Arctic Aloha
    500 Arctic Angels jump into Alaska for Arctic Aloha
    500 Arctic Angels jump into Alaska for Arctic Aloha
    500 Arctic Angels jump into Alaska for Arctic Aloha
    500 Arctic Angels jump into Alaska for Arctic Aloha
    500 Arctic Angels jump into Alaska for Arctic Aloha

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    U.S. Army
    Paratrooper
    Airborne
    JBER
    Arctic Aloha
    Arctic Aloha. U.S. Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT