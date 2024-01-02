U.S. Army paratroopers with the 1st Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, “Arctic Angels,” descend on Malemute Drop Zone at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Nov. 2, 2023. The Arctic Angels jumped from U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster IIIs assigned to the 15th Wing at Joint Base Pearl-Hickam, Hawaii, and the 176th Wing at JBER, while conducting joint forcible-entry operations. Arctic Aloha is a joint Army and Air Force exercise designed to prepare the 11th Airborne Division’s paratroopers for decisive action operations in the Indo-Pacific region and validate the ability to establish an intermediate staging base in the Pacific and follow-on joint forcible entry in the Arctic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Tala Hunt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.03.2023 Date Posted: 01.05.2024 14:53 Photo ID: 8190286 VIRIN: 231103-F-SP759-1303 Resolution: 6815x3833 Size: 4.97 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 500 Arctic Angels jump into Alaska for Arctic Aloha [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Tala Hunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.