500 Arctic Angels jump into Alaska for Arctic Aloha

A U.S. Army paratrooper with the 1st Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), secures a communication antenna while conducting joint forcible entry operation at Malemute Drop Zone, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, during Arctic Aloha, Nov. 2, 2023. Arctic Aloha is a joint Army and Air Force exercise designed to prepare the 11th Airborne Division’s paratroopers for decisive action operations in the Indo-Pacific region and validate the ability to establish an intermediate staging base in the Pacific and follow-on joint forcible entry in the Arctic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Tala Hunt)

